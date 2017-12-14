Breakfast Beat Special: The Juicy Merits of Garage East's Breakfast Wine

There is such a thing as breakfast wine. It comes in cans from Garage East. These cans hold a liter of breakfast wine (large) or 16 ounces (small), the latter pouring into three nice glasses (setting you back a total of $16). The stuff looks like standard white wine but with more intense orange and yellow hues. Breakfast wine, you won’t be surprised to learn, goes pretty famously with all kinds of morning food.

Garage East is a tenant of Barnone, the indoor-outdoor complex of food and retail artisans in Gilbert. Owners Brian and Megan Ruffentine make wine at Garage East from grapes harvested in Willcox and Elgin. This wine comes in bottles and taps at Garage East.

It also comes in cans.