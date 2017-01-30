Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge, Brewers Bowl, And More in Metro Phoenix From Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

Ketel One Vodka Mule Competition

Wednesday, February 1

This Wednesday, you can watch as mixologists Dave Serafin from Union Public House, Morgan Vinson from MATCH Cuisine & Cocktails, Bobby Kramer from the Brickyard Downtown, and Fernando Bambaren from Virtù will all try to make the best variation on a classic cocktail, the Moscow mule. Three celebrity judges will determine the winner. Food blogger Christina Barrueta will host. Attendees can enjoy $7 Ketel One cocktails and live music during the event. The competition is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Scottsdale Marriott Suites Old Town. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Ruze Cake House

Free Boba Milk Tea Samples at Ruze Cake House

Wednesday, February 1

Scottsdale's Ruze Cake House has started serving boba milk teas and is giving away samples on Wednesday. We "will be giving away sample sizes of two Boba Milk Teas," says co-owner of the shop Jessica Rose Boutwell. "The first is called 'The Ruze' Boba, which is prickly pear herbal tea, prickly pear purée, house-made rose syrup, Danzeisen milk, and grade A tapioca pearls. The other sample will be of our Strawberry Matcha Boba which is fresh strawberry purée, matcha, Danzeisen milk, and grade A tapioca pearls." For more information, visit Ruze Cake House's website.

EXPAND Pictured is Chompie's the Mint Cheesecake that's made with a Thin Mint cookie crust, crumbled Thin Mints swirled into the cake and topped with a cookie wedge. Chompie's is one of the restaurants participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge where restaurants in Arizona whip up different desserts featuring Girl Scout cookie flavors. Chompie's

Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge

Wednesday, February 1 to Sunday, February 5

Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing, and local restaurants are commemorating the occasion by serving custom desserts featuring top flavors starting Wednesday, February 1 through Tuesday, February 28. Dig into Chocolate Mousse with Thin Mint Crumble from Char Kitchen + Bar, Trefoil Cherry Cheesecake Gelato from Olive + Ivy, and Chocolate Chunk Samoa Pecan Pie from Rusconi’s American Kitchen. A portion of the proceeds from each dessert sold will support Girl Scouting. For more information and to view a complete list of all the participating restaurants, visit Girl Scout Cookie Arizona's website.

The Crepe Club

Free Crepes at The Crepe Club

Thursday, February 2

This Thursday is National Crepe Day, and the Crepe Club is celebrating with some free crepes. Guests will be able to get a free Nutella or Parisian (butter and sugar) crepe at any of the three Crepe Club locations. The original Crepe Club food cart will return to the Main ASU Campus in Tempe and serve free Nutella or Parisian crepes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Crepe Club locations in Phoenix and Gilbert will offer free crepes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. The offer is limited to one per person and is for takeout orders only. For more information, visit the Crepe Club's website.

EXPAND Carl Schultz

Brewers Bowl

Saturday, February 4

Beer fans will want to consider heading to Brown Avenue between Third and Fourth avenues in Old Town Scottsdale on Saturday to check out craft beer festival the Brewers Bowl. Guests can look forward to sampling beer from at least 20 local breweries, food truck cuisine, and live music. Sample brews will be available from places like 12 West Brewing Co., North Mountain Brewing Company, and The Phoenix Ale Brewery. Advance-purchase general-admission tickets cost $35 and include 20 beer-tasting tickets. General admission tickets will increase to $40 at the gate. The Brewers Bowl is from 5 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit the Brewers Bowl's website.