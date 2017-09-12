Glai Baan Serving Thai Street Food Starting Tonight, September 12

Glai Baan Thai Street Food is opening tonight at 2333 East Osborn Road, across the street from Binkley's in the spot that most recently housed Mejico.

Co-chef/owner Pornsupak "Cat" Bunnag is opening the restaurant with her boyfriend, Dan Robinson, she says. She and the restaurant's other cook are both from northeast Thailand.

Bunnag will be focusing on the food of Bangkok, where she was born.