Brewed in Tribute to Ian Campbell-O'Neill, rICON Is Available Now at Pedal Haus Brewing in Tempe

EXPAND rICON, a New England-style rye IPA, brewed in tribute to Ian Campbell-O'Neill, is available now at Pedal Haus Brewing in Tempe. Courtesy of Pedal Haus Brewery

Ian Campbell-O'Neill was the assistant brewer at Pedal Haus Brewing of Tempe, and when he was killed in a motorcycle accident earlier this year, the Arizona brewing community lost a true talent and a good friend. In remembrance of Campbell-O'Neill, Pedal Haus has created a liquid tribute to him, which is now available on tap at the Tempe brewpub.

A collaborative effort between Pedal Haus and San Diego brewer Modern Times, rICON bears Ian's initials, with the preceding "r" serving as a reference to the somewhat unique use of rye in this beer.

Campbell-O'Neill visited Modern Times brewery just two weeks before his passing. "They gave Ian a private tour of the brewery. He was impressed with Modern Times and they were equally as impressed with Ian," explains Derek "Doc" Osborne, brewmaster of Pedal Haus Brewing. "It turns out that Ian enjoyed Modern Times' Aurora Red Rye IPA, so when the time came to create a fitting tribute, a rye IPA seemed to be a natural style option."