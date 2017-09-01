Fancy a Weekend Road Trip? The Flagstaff Art in the Park Wine Festival is Happening Tomorrow

Page Springs Cellars is one of six Arizona wineries featured at Flagstaff's Art in the Park. Courtesy of Page Springs Cellars

For the rest of the country, Labor Day signals an end to summer and an ease into the cool days of fall. Here in Phoenix, not so much. The holiday is more of a rally cry to hang in there for six more weeks until we can live life alfresco again.

But this doesn’t mean we can’t escape to higher elevations to celebrate the Labor Day weekend like they do in, say, New Hampshire. Case in point is Flagstaff’s annual Art in the Park event, an outdoor juried fine-art affair with a robust wine garden featuring six Arizona wineries. Not only is the event held in leafy, shaded Wheeler Park in historic downtown Flagstaff (read: cool and lush), but it’s one of the best ways to sample local wine all in one place.