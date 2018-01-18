Goldwater Brewing Launches Goldmine, an Underground Bar in Downtown Scottsdale

Finding the best underground beer bunker to hole up in may become a reality in the wake of political leaders debating who has the biggest nuclear button. If you’re looking for a bunker loaded with a variety of specialty small batch beer, you’ll want to seek out Goldmine Underground Tap & Barrel.

Goldmine is 16 feet under Goldwater Brewing Co. Located in downtown Scottsdale, Goldwater Brewing is a brewery with a growing reputation. Goldwater was one of four Phoenix breweries to medal in 2017's Great American Beer Festival.

Goldmine is a novel place to sip Goldwater's brews.