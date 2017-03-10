Gourmet Ice Cream Parlor Sweet Provisions Is Now Open

EXPAND Christopher Collins and Common Ground Culinary add Sweet Provisions to their ever-growing list of Scottsdale restaurants. Courtesy Sweet Provisions

There's a new sweet spot in Scottsdale. Sweet Provisions, a brand-new gourmet dessert shop and ice cream parlor, officially opened its doors on Wednesday, March 1.

The new dessert parlor comes from Christopher Collins and Common Ground Culinary, the restaurant development group behind fellow Scottsdale eateries Grassroots Kitchen & Bar, Wally’s American Gastropub, and Twisted Grove Parlor + Bar.

Sweet-seekers can expect a variety of treats at Sweet Provisions; the rotating list of house-made ice cream flavors includes Georgia peach pie, triple shot coffee, pistachio and candied bacon, and toasted walnut and maple syrup, all available on three different types of cone. Other sugary items include milkshakes, ice cream floats, fresh baked pies and cookies, and house-made candy bars.

You can find Sweet Provisions at 8120 North Hayden Road in Scottsdale, open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

For more information, visit the Sweet Provisions website or follow Sweet Provisions on Instagram.

