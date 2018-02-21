Grab a $.91 Hot Dog at Ted's Today, February 21

Ted's Hot Dogs is offering $.91 regular hot dogs on Wednesday, February 21, to celebrate the store's 91st anniversary and its annual customer appreciation day. Hot dogs will be available all day at the Tempe location. You will be able to purchase as many as you want.
Ted's started in the 1920s when Theodore Spiro began operating a hot dog cart in Buffalo, New York. Ted, as he came to be known, opened his first store in 1927 under the Peace Bridge in Buffalo. The business has since spread to nine locations in New York and Arizona.
Ted's features traditional hot dogs and not-so-traditional hot dogs. Nontraditional dogs (known as "Awesome Dogs") include the bacon and cheese dog, chili and cheese dog, and bacon and mac dog, among others. Other options include Polish sausage, Italian sausage, and bratwurst.
The Tempe location will be giving out prizes. Attendees who receive a "golden keychain" will win buy-one-get-one-free hot dogs for life.
Ted's Hot Dogs. 1755 East Broadway Road, Tempe; 480-968-6678
Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
