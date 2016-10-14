Grabbagreen Opens Fourth Valley Location in North Phoenix

EXPAND Grabbagreen brings healthy, fast-casual fare to North Phoenix. Courtesy of MMPR

North Phoenix residents looking for a new spot for all-natural eats will be happy to hear Grabbagreen, the Scottsdale-based fast-casual restaurant, has opened a fourth Valley location in the Desert Ridge area. The restaurant is located on the southwest corner of Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road, in the Tatum Point Shopping Center at 4727 East Bell Road.

Founded in 2013, Grabbagreen offers a menu that's entirely preservative-free, naturally gluten-free, and GMO free. The restaurant's selection of grain- and green-based bowls, fresh-pressed juice, smoothies, acai bowls, and kid-friendly items feature hormone-free and antibiotic-free proteins, local produce, and other superfood ingredients.

Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Grabbagreen serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

In addition to the North Phoenix restaurant, Grabbagreen has two locations in Scottsdale and one in downtown Phoenix. The restaurant chain has also opened stores in North Carolina (Raleigh and Greensboro), Texas, and Tennessee.

For more information, check the Grabbagreen website.

