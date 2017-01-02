menu

Grand Wine Festival, Juby True Deals, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8

Hanukkah Meal at Miracle Mile Deli, Winter Cocktails at Market Street Kitchen, And More in Metro Phoenix From Dec. 26 to Jan. 1


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Grand Wine Festival, Juby True Deals, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8

Monday, January 2, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
Grand Wine Festival, Juby True Deals, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8EXPAND
Juby True
A A

Discounts on Juby True Juice Cleanses
All week

If all that holiday eating has got you feeling a little less than healthy, Juby True is offering deals on its juice cleanses. From now through January 21, purchase any one- to three-day cleanse from Juby True and receive a $5 to $15 reward card. One-day cleanse orders receive a $5 gift card, two-day cleanse orders receive a $10 gift card, and three-day cleanse orders receive a $15 gift card. For more information, visit Juby True's website.

Grand Wine Festival, Juby True Deals, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8
The Crepe Club

The Crepe Club Gilbert's Grand Opening
Friday, January 6

The Crepe Club has opened a second brick-and-mortar location in Gilbert and is throwing a grand opening party on Friday, January 6, to celebrate. From 5 to 7 p.m., attendees can enjoy free samples of this spot's signature crepes, pastries, and drinks. The Gilbert restaurant is located in the San Tan Village near the Harkins Theatres at 2268 E. Williams Field Road. For more information, visit The Crepe Club's website.

Chef Aaron May of the Lodge in Tempe is competing in a cooking competition this Saturday at the Wrigley Mansion.EXPAND
Chef Aaron May of the Lodge in Tempe is competing in a cooking competition this Saturday at the Wrigley Mansion.
King Lawerence

Bravo's Off the Menu Throwdown at The Wrigley Mansion
Saturday, January 7

Head over to the the Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix on Saturday to watch as chefs Aaron May and Matt Carter face off in a cooking competition called the "Off the Menu Throwdown." The event is hosted by BRAVO, a Phoenix-based mobile payment app, and Off The Menu, a mobile app that features secret menu items from restaurants, bars, and cafes around the country. May and Carter will lead two teams and the third team, made up of TV personalities and influential foodists, will compete to create a new secret menu item. Attendees will judge the dishes via the Bravo app. The winning item will be featured in the Off The Menu app and will become an actual secret menu item at the winning chef’s restaurant. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Arizona Chapter. The event starts at 6 p.m. Ticket prices start at $75. For more information, visit the Eventbrite link.

Grand Wine Festival, Juby True Deals, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8
Flickr/Ralf Smallkaa, https://www.flickr.com/photos/smallkaa/

The Grand Wine Festival
Saturday, January 7

Arizona wines fans take note: This Saturday's Grand Wine Festival is all about you. Sponsored by the Arizona Wine Growers Association, the festival celebrates the best in Arizona’s four wine growing regions. You can expect to sample more than 150 Arizona wines from more than 30 wineries. The festival offers wine tasting and sales by the glass, bottle, and case. The festival is located in the Lath Pavilion at Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $15. For more information, visit the Grand Wine Festival's Facebook page or the Eventbrite link.

Grand Wine Festival, Juby True Deals, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8
Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen

Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen Unveils New Taps
All week

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to try more craft beer, you might want to head over to Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen to fulfill it. Phoenix's Central Kitchen has released its new seasonal beer menu. The new Phoenix Ale Brewery seasonal is the Oatmeal Cranberry Stout, a dark roasted stout brewed with 80 pounds of fresh cranberries. The new menu includes the following three new guest taps from by Mike Hess Brewery: Grapefruit Solis, My Other Vice, and the Habitus Rye IPA

Here are the other new taps:
· Firestone Walker Pale 31
· Avery White Rascal
· Sonoran Inebriator Stout
· Sonoran White Chocolate Ale

For more information, visit Central Kitchen's website.

Teresa Traverse
Teresa is a writer, editor, traveler, and food enthusiast. She loves chocolate, espresso, and Chihuahuas.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Juby True
More Info
More Info

3912 E Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018

480-240-1277

www.foxrc.com/restaurants/juby-true

miles
Historic Heritage Square
More Info
More Info

115 N. Sixth St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-262-5029

www.phoenix.gov/PARKS/heritage.html

miles
Wrigley Mansion
More Info
More Info

2501 E. Telawa Trail
Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-955-4079

www.wrigleymansionclub.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >