Grand Wine Festival, Juby True Deals, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8

Discounts on Juby True Juice Cleanses

All week

If all that holiday eating has got you feeling a little less than healthy, Juby True is offering deals on its juice cleanses. From now through January 21, purchase any one- to three-day cleanse from Juby True and receive a $5 to $15 reward card. One-day cleanse orders receive a $5 gift card, two-day cleanse orders receive a $10 gift card, and three-day cleanse orders receive a $15 gift card. For more information, visit Juby True's website.

The Crepe Club

The Crepe Club Gilbert's Grand Opening

Friday, January 6

The Crepe Club has opened a second brick-and-mortar location in Gilbert and is throwing a grand opening party on Friday, January 6, to celebrate. From 5 to 7 p.m., attendees can enjoy free samples of this spot's signature crepes, pastries, and drinks. The Gilbert restaurant is located in the San Tan Village near the Harkins Theatres at 2268 E. Williams Field Road. For more information, visit The Crepe Club's website.

EXPAND Chef Aaron May of the Lodge in Tempe is competing in a cooking competition this Saturday at the Wrigley Mansion. King Lawerence

Bravo's Off the Menu Throwdown at The Wrigley Mansion

Saturday, January 7

Head over to the the Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix on Saturday to watch as chefs Aaron May and Matt Carter face off in a cooking competition called the "Off the Menu Throwdown." The event is hosted by BRAVO, a Phoenix-based mobile payment app, and Off The Menu, a mobile app that features secret menu items from restaurants, bars, and cafes around the country. May and Carter will lead two teams and the third team, made up of TV personalities and influential foodists, will compete to create a new secret menu item. Attendees will judge the dishes via the Bravo app. The winning item will be featured in the Off The Menu app and will become an actual secret menu item at the winning chef’s restaurant. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Arizona Chapter. The event starts at 6 p.m. Ticket prices start at $75. For more information, visit the Eventbrite link.

The Grand Wine Festival

Saturday, January 7

Arizona wines fans take note: This Saturday's Grand Wine Festival is all about you. Sponsored by the Arizona Wine Growers Association, the festival celebrates the best in Arizona’s four wine growing regions. You can expect to sample more than 150 Arizona wines from more than 30 wineries. The festival offers wine tasting and sales by the glass, bottle, and case. The festival is located in the Lath Pavilion at Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $15. For more information, visit the Grand Wine Festival's Facebook page or the Eventbrite link.

Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen

Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen Unveils New Taps

All week

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to try more craft beer, you might want to head over to Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen to fulfill it. Phoenix's Central Kitchen has released its new seasonal beer menu. The new Phoenix Ale Brewery seasonal is the Oatmeal Cranberry Stout, a dark roasted stout brewed with 80 pounds of fresh cranberries. The new menu includes the following three new guest taps from by Mike Hess Brewery: Grapefruit Solis, My Other Vice, and the Habitus Rye IPA

Here are the other new taps:

· Firestone Walker Pale 31

· Avery White Rascal

· Sonoran Inebriator Stout

· Sonoran White Chocolate Ale

For more information, visit Central Kitchen's website.

