7 Great Spots That Combine Restaurants and Markets

Admit it, sometimes you eat out because your fridge is a food desert, and pickles and dried-out Parmesan don’t make a meal. But ordering off the menu doesn’t solve your core food dilemma here. You return home with a full stomach to empty cupboards, and the cycle starts all over again. Thankfully, a bunch of Valley restaurants have delicious markets to go with their dining areas. In other words, a food two-fer.

EXPAND The wall of chocolate at New Wave Market. Allison Young

New Wave Market

7120 East Sixth Avenue, #20, Scottsdale

When you need both a jar of AZ Queen Bee Desert Bloom Honey and a dozen mesquite chocolate chip cookies to go, don’t fret — go to New Wave Market. Located in the heart of Old Town’s foodie hub, the Sixth Avenue spot feels somehow tucked away. Sit down for the menu of made-from-scratch goodies, like the Hawaiian bread French toast topped with blueberry balsamic jam or the ghee-fried egg sammie on a sea salt bagel — seriously yum — but stay for the shelves or take-home gourmet goodies beckoning from the sidelines. We’re talking jars of pickled blueberries, spice blends, salsas, and cocktail bitters. There’s even a wall devoted to small-batch chocolate bars. The whole kit and caboodle feels like a food art gallery you can’t help but eat with your eyes.

Paik's Noodles is a fast-casual noodle shop located inside the Asiana Market in Mesa. Patricia Escarcega

Asiana Market

1135 South Dobson Road, Mesa

Sometimes food cravings don’t make sense, like when you’re hankering for both a hot stone bowl of bibimbap and a fabulously flaky cocoa hazelnut croissant. Scratch that impossible itch all under one roof at Asiana Market, a one-stop food emporium that pairs a triple-treat food court — Tous Les Jours Bakery Café, Paik’s Noodle Mesa, and Asiana Kitchen Tofu & Grill — with a Korean grocery store stocked with aisles of seafood, seasonal produce, Korean candy, kimchi, and every Asian condiment you can think of. They say not to grocery-shop hungry, but even with the hunger pangs silenced, it’s tough not to leave with stuffed shopping bags. Jackfruit and liter jugs of sesame oil take up room.