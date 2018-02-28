An Arizona Writer Drops a New Book On Southwestern Food History

Tuscon resident Gregory McNamee is no stranger to either food history or that of the Southwest, but in his most recent book, he takes readers far into the past and far below the surface level of both subjects for a fascinating and fun historical text (that will probably make you hungry). We caught up with McNamee to chat about the book and the Southwestern food that are most often on his plate.

Tell us a bit about your book. What kind of experience can readers expect to find between the covers?

"My book Tortillas, Tiswin & T-Bones is a food history of the Southwest, a region that I take to cover the region of the United States in which Spanish was the dominant European language before English (so, Texas, New Mexico, southern Colorado, Arizona, and California up to the Bay Area). It covers the ground from the mastodons and other megafauna that the first humans to arrive here ate and on to the plant foods of the Southwest; looks into the history of mass foods like Fritos and Rosarita refried beans; and ends with a look at the foods of the newest immigrants to the region and the foods we are likely to eat in the near-term future."