Growler USA: Craft Beer Pub Opens Later This Month at High Street in North Phoenix

The new brewpub is dedicated to pouring only 100-percent American-made beverages. Growler USA

On Thursday, September 29, North Phoenix gets a new spot for American-made drinks including beer and kombucha. Called Growler USA, the new pub offers 100 taps that pour everything from beer, wine, and hard cider to cold-brew coffee, root beer, and even kombucha tea.

The brewpub, which is headquartered in Colorado, is located just east of Desert Ridge at 5415 East High Street in Phoenix. The brew pub serves only American-made beverages, including beer from local breweries such as Four Peaks, SanTan, and Grand Canyon Brewing. Guests also can purchase beer flights and growlers to go, and enjoy a menu featuring a variety of beer bites, salads, and sandwiches.

Growler USA is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, call 480-454-4354 or visit the Growler USA Phoenix website or Facebook page.

