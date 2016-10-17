Half Off Oysters, Pumpkin Beer at O.H.S.O., and More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Il Borro Wine Tasting With Salvatore Ferragamo at Brix Wines

Wednesday, October 19

Fashion meets wine on Wednesday in Carefree as the namesake and grandson of the venerable fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo appears at Brix Wines. The Ferragamo family made its name in the fashion world making designer shoes worn by the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Angelina Jolie, but they're also now peddling wine from the family's Il Borro Winery in Tuscany. The tasting costs $15 per person and is from 5 to 9 p.m. — but Brix is expecting a large crowd, so you might want to get there early. Guests also can enjoy food from the Wandering Donkey Food Truck and live music. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Brix Wine's website.

Buck &Rider Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Thursday, October 20

Arcadia's Buck &Rider has been in business for a year, and the seafood restaurant is celebrating by offering half off all oysters on Thursday. Enjoy a selection of oysters from the East and West Coast that are flown in daily and can be paired with your choice of cocktail sauce, mignonette, cognac mustard sauce, Thai dipping sauce, or horseradish. This deal is good from 11 a.m. to close. For more information, visit the Facebook event or Buck &Rider's website.

O.H.S.O. Pumpkin Beer Day

Thursday, October 20

Phoenix, it's pumpkin season and O.H.S.O.'s three locations are celebrating the fall by offering more than 20 pumpkin beers on tap starting Thursday, October 20, and continuing through Sunday, October 23. Each location will have a slightly different pumpkin beer lineup. You might be able to sample Barrio Pumpkin Porter from Barrio Brewing, Peaceful Pumpkin Ale from Mudshark Brewing, or Pumpkin Springs Porter from Grand Canyon Brewing. Pints cost $6 or more. Three-ounce samplers cost from $1.50 to $2. O.H.S.O will fill beer growlers to go at all locations. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or O.H.S.O.'s website.

Five Dollar Chopped Pork Sandwich at Famous Dave's

All week

All four Valley Famous Dave's restaurants will be selling their Famous Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich for $5 from Monday, October 17 through Thursday, October 20, in honor of October being National Pork Month. Diners will get the sandwich with a side choice and spicy hell-fire pickles. This offer is dine-in only. Not valid with any other discounts or coupons. Famous Dave's are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit Famous Dave's website.

