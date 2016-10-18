menu

Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse to Open Later This Month in Scottsdale

Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Lauren Saria
Get ready for grass-finished beef burgers, Scottsdale.
Later this month Scottsdale will get a new spot for burgers, steaks, pork chops, and more. The new restaurant, called Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse, comes from Riot Hospitality Group, the same folks behind Old Town hot spots including El Hefe, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, and Farm & Craft.

Located at 7135 East Camelback Road, Hand Cut will serve 100 percent grass-finished beef from an Arizona farm with no added hormones or antibiotics. By day, the restaurant will be a fast casual burger spot and by night will transition into an full-service chophouse with cuts, pork chops, and other quality meats and steakhouse sides.

The restaurant will also offer craft beer, cocktails, and selection of wines.

Expect an enclosed butcher prep area where guests can watch the staff and chef, as well as a marketplace with meat and other food offerings. 

Hand Cut is expected to open in late October. For more information, visit the Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse website

