Hanukkah Meal at Miracle Mile Deli, Winter Cocktails at Market Street Kitchen, And More in Metro Phoenix From Dec. 26 to Jan. 1

Samantha Sanz Stays on as Talavera Chef After Mel Mecinas Departs


Monday, December 26, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
Grimaldi's
A A

Peppermint Cheesecake at Grimaldi's
Monday, December 26 to Saturday, December 31

'Tis the season for all things peppermint, and Grimaldi’s is serving a seasonal Peppermint Cheesecake. This dessert features an Oreo crust and is served with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a mini candy cane. Hurry in though: This cheesecake only is available until December 31. For more information, visit Grimaldi's website.

Miracle Mile Deli

Hanukkah Meal at Miracle Mile Deli
Monday, December 26 to Saturday, December 31

From now until Saturday, December 31, Miracle Mile Deli is serving a special Hanukkah meal. Dine-in guests can can order a Brisket Plate that's served with a potato pancake with applesauce or sour cream, and a cup of matzo ball soup for $12. For more information, visit Miracle Mile Deli's website.

King Lawrence

Cactus Bowl and Fiesta Bowl Specials at The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen in Tempe
Tuesday, December 27 and Saturday, December 31

All you footfall fans can head to the The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen in Tempe to enjoy football watch parties on the restaurant's outdoor patio for the Cactus Bowl on Tuesday, December 27 and the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 31. Cactus Bowl specials feature happy hour pricing from 3 to 6 p.m. Happy hour drink deals include $3 Lodge pints and $7 Effen Mules. On Saturday, December 31, during the Fiesta Bowl, brunch will be served until 2 p.m. Drink specials include $20 beer buckets and $4 Fireball shots. The Lodge is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. for Cactus Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. For more information, visit The Lodge's Facebook page.

New Year's Eve Champagne Dinner at Virtu
Grace Stufkosky

New Year's Eve Champagne Dinner at Virtu
Saturday, December 31

We've already told you about 15 restaurants where you can ring in 2017, and you can add Scottsdale's Virtu to the list. Upon arrival, guests can enjoy complimentary champagne followed by a special New Year's Eve five-course prix fixe menu prepared by Chef Gio Osso. Look forward to Osso's signature handmade pastas, seasonal vegetables, and fresh crudos. The dinner is $125 per person plus tax and tip. Dinner begins at 5 p.m., and the last seating is at 9:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 480-946-3477 to reserve your spot. For more information, visit Virtu's website.

Market Street Kitchen's Winter Cocktails
All week

Scottsdale's Market Street Kitchen has launched a new winter cocktail menu. Guests can look forward to 20 cocktails including the Chai-Tai, a chai tea-spiked version of a Mai Tai made with both Plantation's Old Fashioned Traditional Dark Overproof Rum and Stiggins' Fancy Pineapple Rum, and the The Pig Old Fashioned, made with your choice of Whistle Pig Rye Whiskey (10, 12 or 15-year) and Whistle Pig's barrel-aged maple syrup. For more information, visit Market Street Kitchen's website.

Teresa Traverse
Teresa is a writer, editor, traveler, and food enthusiast. She loves chocolate, espresso, and Chihuahuas.
©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

