The Classic Tempe Diner Where It Always Feels Like Saturday Morning

32: Eggs Maximilian at Harlow's Cafe

What's the best-loved breakfast spot in Tempe? It might be Harlow's Cafe, a classic neighborhood diner where the wood-paneled dining room feels as comfortable and familiar as your grandmother's kitchen.

Harlow's has been a landmark on University Drive for decades (the restaurant just celebrated its 38th birthday). It's still a family-owned spot, and the loose, informal ambiance inside the always-crowded dining room can make Harlow's feel a little bit like Tempe's unofficial living room.