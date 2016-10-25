Hash Kitchen Opens Later This Week in North Scottsdale

If you like to start your day with smoked salmon-infused vodka in your Bloody Mary and a plate of Peanut Butter Captain Crunch Breakfast Popsicles, then you'll be happy to hear Hash Kitchen is opening a second location this week in north Scottsdale.

The restaurant comes from Maggiore Culinary Concepts — specifically co-owner and executive chef Joey Maggiore and wife Cristina Maggiore. The culinary group debuted in 2015 from father-and-son duo Tomaso and Joey Maggiore and also owns spots including Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant and Tommy V’s Osteria Pizzeria.

The new Hash Kitchen restaurant will be located at 14832 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, south of the intersection of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway. The original restaurant can be found at 8777 North Scottsdale Road, inside the Shops at Gainey Village. A third restaurant is planned to open in the Arcadia neighborhood.

Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, Hash Kitchen specializes in morning meals with a twist. For example, there's breakfast lasagna made with layered pasta rags, Italian sausage ragu, bacon, potatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, fried eggs, and bechamel, and Oreo cookie pancakes featuring chocolate pancakes, Oreo cream, crushed Oreos, and sweet cream. The menu also includes hashes, eggs Benedicts, frittatas, scramblers, and waffles.

And on the drinks side of things, it gets even crazier. Expect mimosa flights — choose from options including peach, strawberry, mango, and ruby red grapefruit — and the restaurant's Blood Mary bar, which offers more than 40 different garnishes including mozzarella sticks, corn dogs, pickled hard boiled eggs, and pepperoni sticks. Drinkers also have their choice of five house-infused vodkas: bacon, cucumber, cilantro-lime, jalapeño, and smoked salmon.

Hash Kitchen in north Scottsdale opens to the public on Friday, October 28. For more information, check the Hash Kitchen website or Facebook.

