Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returns to Scottsdale on Saturday, December 10

Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
Ash Ponders
All you Hello Kitty fans, take note: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Scottsdale Quarter this Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This is the food truck's second appearance in the Valley. If you missed it this past February, here's your chance to try out some sweets in the shape of the popular cartoon character. Guests can purchase a three-piece Hello Kitty cookie set, a rainbow macaron box set that includes a surprise Sanrio character design, a four-pack of mini cakes, and bow-shaped bottles of water from the colorful truck. In addition to the sweet stuff, you also can buy a Hello Kitty Cafe mug, a pink Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirt, and the pop icon’s signature bow headband. The truck will be parked in The Quad near the fountains.

For more information, visit the Hello Kitty Cafe Facebook page or the event's Facebook page.

Related Locations

Scottsdale Quarter
15279 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-270-8123

www.scottsdalequarter.com

Scottsdale Quarter
15037 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, Arizona 85254

480-270-8123

scottsdalequarter.com

