menu

Help Wanted: Phoenix New Times is Seeking a Food Editor

A Seafood Lover's Field Guide to Metro Phoenix


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Help Wanted: Phoenix New Times is Seeking a Food Editor

Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 10:48 a.m.
By Amy Silverman
Help Wanted: Phoenix New Times is Seeking a Food Editor
New Times
A A

Phoenix New Times is looking for a Food Editor who will work with our lead food critic and other food writers to craft our restaurant and food coverage for both online and in print. Candidates should be knowledgeable about food, write and report well, and be very organized. This is a full-time staff position with benefits.

Interested applicants should email a resume, cover letter and samples of their own food writing to PHX-food-editor@voicemediagroup.com. No phone calls, please. 

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >