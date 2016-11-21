Here Are the Winners of Pie Social 2016
Sarah Chisholm of Phoenix Public Market took home a couple awards for her Oatmeal Cream Pie.
Deegan Lemieux
The seventh annual Roosevelt Row/Phoenix New Times Pie Social was packed with music, crafts, community — and PIE.
But you don't want to hear us wax poetic. You want to know who won. And we're here to tell you.
In our blind judging, the 2016 Pie Social winners are:
BEST PRESENTATION — Oatmeal Cream Pie with Vietnamese Coffee, Sarah Chisholm, Phoenix Public Market
BEST TASTE — Naughty Pecan Pie with Salted Caramel Topping, Holly Heizenrader, MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain
MOST CREATIVE — Carrot Cake Pie, Casey Hopkins, Welcome Diner and Welcome Chicken & Donuts
MOST MEMORABLE — Carrot Cake Pie, Casey Hopkins, Welcome Diner and Welcome Chicken & Donuts
And BEST IN SHOW goes to…. Casey Hopkins of Welcome Diner.
Finally, Sarah Chisholm of Phoenix Public Market took home the PEOPLE'S CHOICE award.
Congratulations to the winners and thanks to all of the chefs for showcasing your talent and creativity. We'll be back later in the week with more photos and details about this year's pies. Thanks also to our partner, Roosevelt Row, particularly Brandi Porter and Cindy Dach, for putting together an amazing event.
