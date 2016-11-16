Here's How and When to Get Your Tickets to the 2017 Devour Culinary Classic

EXPAND Tickets for the Devour Culinary Classic go on sale this Cyber Monday, while presale starts November 21 for PAM members and Local First Arizona Localists. Courtesy of Devour Culinary Classic

Phoenix is a culinary cornucopia, and the upcoming Devour Culinary Classic – the annual, weeklong series showcasing Arizona’s well-known chefs and bartenders – is a great way to prove it. The 2017 Devour Culinary Classic is happening from February 26 through March 5 at different culinary destinations around town. Presale tickets for members of the Phoenix Art Museum and Local First Arizona start November 21, and general public tickets go on sale November 28 – otherwise known as Cyber Monday.

There are a few options for buying tickets to the eighth annual Devour Culinary Classic.

A single-day, general-admission pass grants unrestricted access to food and beverage samples, chef demonstrations and other events, and discounted entry to special exhibitions at the Phoenix Art Museum. In addition to these features, single-day VIP access offers a parking pass, hour-early access to the tasting area, and exclusive samplings in the VIP lounge areas.

Go for the general admission, or spring for the VIP passes. Courtesy of Devour Culinary Classic

Phoenix Art Museum members and Local First Arizona Localists get a single-day, general-admission pass for $99, while VIP member/Localist tickets go for $140. PAM members can call 602-257-2124 during museum business hours. Localists can dial 602-956-0909, extension 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Monday, November 21, through Wednesday, November 23.

For the public: Single-day, general-admission passes are $109, and single-day VIP access is $150 at the Devour Culinary Classic website starting Monday, November 28.

The Devour Culinary Classic itself (the main event with tastings and chef demonstrations) will run from Saturday, March 4, to Sunday, March 5, at the Phoenix Art Museum in the Dorrance Sculpture Garden. Other Devour Week events include the Devour Phoenix Bartending Competition at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, at DeSoto Central Market, the 7 Chef Singh Along at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at Singh Farms, and the Palette to Palate at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, with the location to be announced.

Billed as “the region’s premier culinary celebration,” the Devour Culinary Classic is hosted by the Phoenix Art Museum, Local First Arizona, and the Devour Phoenix Restaurant Coalition. For more information, visit the Devour Culinary Classic website.

