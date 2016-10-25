menu

Here's How You Can Get Free Tacos Today in Tempe and Scottsdale

Keep Phoenix Beautiful's Free Garden Workshop Series Begins This Month


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here's How You Can Get Free Tacos Today in Tempe and Scottsdale

Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Lauren Saria
Here's How You Can Get Free Tacos Today in Tempe and ScottsdaleEXPAND
Flickr/saxonmoseley
A A

Happy Taco Tuesday, everyone. And what better way to celebrate the occasion than by getting two free tacos delivered right to your door?  

That's right. Today, Tuesday, October 25, starting at 5 p.m. you can get two free tacos from Tempe's Taco Shack. All you have to do is download the Favor app (if you haven't already) and tap the Free Tacos banner to order. 

Related Stories

Of course, supplies are limited but if you act fast you'll get one of each of the following tacos: 

- One Grilled Chicken Taco (will include one red salsa and one green salsa)
- One Carne Asada Taco (will include one red salsa and one green salsa)

Users will need to pay tip but will not be responsible for paying a delivery fee. The promotion will be available with Favor's Tempe and Scottsdale delivery zones

For more information, check the Favor website

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >