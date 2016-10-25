Here's How You Can Get Free Tacos Today in Tempe and Scottsdale

Happy Taco Tuesday, everyone. And what better way to celebrate the occasion than by getting two free tacos delivered right to your door?

That's right. Today, Tuesday, October 25, starting at 5 p.m. you can get two free tacos from Tempe's Taco Shack. All you have to do is download the Favor app (if you haven't already) and tap the Free Tacos banner to order.

Of course, supplies are limited but if you act fast you'll get one of each of the following tacos:

- One Grilled Chicken Taco (will include one red salsa and one green salsa)

- One Carne Asada Taco (will include one red salsa and one green salsa)

Users will need to pay tip but will not be responsible for paying a delivery fee. The promotion will be available with Favor's Tempe and Scottsdale delivery zones.

For more information, check the Favor website.

