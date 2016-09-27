Here's The Celebrity Chef Lineup for Pie Social 2016 (Spoiler Alert: It's Awesome)

EXPAND Get your whisks and rolling pins ready, bakers. Melissa Fossum

Okay, Phoenix, it's on. You bring your stretchiest pie-eating pants and we'll take care of everything else.

That's right, it's already time to start picking out your recipes for Pie Social 2016. This year's event will take place on Saturday, November 19 at Bioscience High School, located at 512 East Pierce Street, in downtown Phoenix. The pie-eating starts at 2 p.m., and we've recruited 15 celebrity chefs to star in this year's friendly pie-making competition.

Here's the lineup of celebrity bakers for Pie Social 2016:



Sarah Chisholm of Phoenix Public Market



Jennifer Tom and Corrie Sharp of Bubby Goober’s Baked Goods



Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary (Grassroots, Twisted Grove, Wally’s)



Chelsea Gabayan of Fabulous Food



Mandy Bublitz of Pane Bianco



Omei Eaglerider and Rene Fierros-Gonzales of Fry’s Cooking School at Signature Marketplace



Soraya Medina of Heavenly Bites



Nicholas Hyche of Hilton Phoenix Chandler



Christian Movassaghi & Victoria Dougherty of Jobot Coffee and Diner



Adriana Gomez of Lola Coffee



Holly Heizenrader of MacAlpine’s Diner & Soda Fountain



Cheryl Standage of PIEfection



Adam Allison of SuperFarm



Virginia Senior of Urban Beans Bar & 24 Hour Cafe



Casey Hopkins of Welcome Chicken & Donuts and Welcome Diner



As always, you — as in, any one who wants to attend the event — are also welcome to get in on the pie-making action. Community bakers can bring two pies (no meat or dairy) and get five tasting tickets in exchange. Tasting tickets will also be sold for $12 for five tickets for those who don't bring pies.

Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the event.

