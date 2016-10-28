menu

Hey Phoenix, Now You Can Get Groceries Delivered From Whole Foods In Under an Hour

Hey Phoenix, Now You Can Get Groceries Delivered From Whole Foods In Under an Hour

Friday, October 28, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Lauren Saria
Hey Phoenix, Now You Can Get Groceries Delivered From Whole Foods In Under an Hour
Britt Reints/Flickr
Like getting organic avocados and 100 percent-recycled bath tissue at Whole Foods but hate having to, you know, get up and go to Whole Foods? Well, we've got good news for you.

As of Thursday, metro Phoenix residents can get groceries delivered in under an hour from grocery stores including Whole Paycheck — er, Foods, Safeway, Fry's, and Smart and Final. 

The delivery services comes thanks to Instacart, a retail delivery service available online and via smartphone app. Through Instacart, customers can hand-pick items from stores, which will then be delivered at a specific time — including within the hour. Delivery fees depend on how quickly you want your groceries delivered and start at $5.99, though your first delivery is free. 

Instacart is available in the following metro Phoenix zip codes: 85253, 85250, 85014, 85016, 85018, 85251, 85006, 85008, 85257, 85034, 85281, 85040, 85282, 85201, 85202, 85210, 85283, 85284, 85224, 85042, 85044 and 85226 (partial).

For more information, check the Instacart website

