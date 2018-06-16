5 Hidden Restaurant Gems in Phoenix

Phoenix is a city of hidden gem eateries. You see them as you drive, but only if you're looking: modest, stout spots with peeling to paint and nothing to betray what they are but a sign and, maybe, a smell. One of the great things in life is discovering a new one, the kind of place that isn't all over social media, where you can eat damn good, and quietly. Here are five our our favorites to taste ASAP.

A Mexican breakfast spread. Chris Malloy

Irma's Kitchen

(906 North 15th Avenue)

At Irma's Kitchen, a nook on 15th Avenue, you can get a sizable Mexican meal for a good price. Things start with chips and salsa. They progress to the main event: chilaquiles, burros, huevos rancheros, taquitos, and so on. Menudo is offered daily. The soup has mellow flavors and a thin, restorative broth that, together with steaming tortillas, will launch you feeling good into your day. Huevos rancheros provide a hearty start to your day. Two eggs smothered in red or green salsa and draped with avocado slices steam on corn tortillas. A mudslide of refried beans slops in one corner of the plate, warm and silky. When you're hankering for a simple meal, want to pop in and get out, and have zero trendy ambiance requirements, look to Irma's.

EXPAND One of the great bbq sandwiches in town. Chris Malloy

JL Smokehouse

(1712 East Broadway Road)

“I got the best pulled pork in the country,” says James Lewis. Lewis runs JL Smokehouse, a year-old barbecue joint in south Phoenix. Meats include pulled pork, brisket, ribs, rib tips, links, chicken, and smoked bologna. The pulled pork is succulent and well-flavored. Lewis’ brisket, too, is very good. It has an endearing abrasiveness, the punch of mesquite and ample black pepper, aggressive flavors where less brash joints might try to pull back and showcase the complexity of the meat. Ribs are another of Lewis’s standouts. His rib tips are delicious, and by far the most rustic menu item. The workmanlike past of American barbecue is present in Lewis’s style – the bold flavors, the robust smoke, the style oozing from a man happy to be cooking good food.