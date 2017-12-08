High-End Butcher Shop Arcadia Meat Market Coming in January 2018

A high-end butcher shop will be opening in Arcadia in January. Arcadia Meat Market will offer meat from small ranches and farms in the American West from Arizona to Oregon. The shop will have a strong emphasis on animals raised humanely, pastured, fed food far more robust than feedlot swill, and free of antibiotics. This is a high bar for meat, one that will require Arcadia Meat Market’s proprietors to look beyond industrial American meat operations.

Co-founders Luigi Paroli and Nick Addante have been scouting suppliers for the last year.

Sourcing will be key to Arcadia Meat Market. Within Arizona, the market will source “from south of Tombstone to north of Prescott,” according to Addante. Two of the chief Arizona animal suppliers will be AZ Grass Fed Beef (where Addante once worked at the Chino Valley center) and Pasture Raised Pork (Tucson).