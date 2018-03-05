Highlights from the 2018 Devour Culinary Classic

The Devour Phoenix Culinary Classic, which took place this weekend at the Desert Botanical Garden, has come a long way in its almost 10-year history.

What started out as a modest gathering in downtown Phoenix has evolved into a perennially sold out event. This year, after eight years at the Phoenix Art Museum, the two-day food and drink festival has moved to the sprawling, lush grounds of the Desert Botanical Garden.

Change, in this case, feels like a good thing. The garden's meandering paths and trails help thin out the crowds, and create a slower, more relaxed pace. With more space than ever, organizers are beefing up the weekend schedule with more art, music, and foodie lectures. This weekend, festival goers were treated to wandering performance artists, Mexican folkloric dancers, wine tastings and Q&As, and live music throughout the garden.