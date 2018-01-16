Leo Nakano, Son of Hiro Sushi Chef, to Open New Sushi Restaurant in Ahwatukee

Leo Nakano will be making his own soy sauce at Sushi Nakano, his first restaurant, opening in Ahwatukee January 26. Leo has a strong sushi resume. He has worked in his father Hirofumi Nakano's restaurant, Hiro Sushi in Scottsdale, since he was 14. He got started at Sushi Station a few years later.

And though Leo will be layering flavor into his soy sauce using sake and seaweed, he may not set containers of the iconic dark sauce on tables.

Leo wants to give Sushi Nakano more of a Japanese spirit than your typical sushi restaurant. Leo visits Japan every two years. He trained under his father, who learned the art of sushi there. Leo emphasizes less rice, more judicious use of soy sauce (brushed on by the chef), and a sharper focus on sushi and sashimi (as opposed to rolls) when identifying tenets of Japanese sushi-making he wants to follow.