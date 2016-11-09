Holly Heizenrader of MacAlpine’s on Sloppy Joes and Kitchen Timers

EXPAND Illustrated by Melissa Hoffman

Forks up, Phoenix! Chow Bella and Roosevelt Row present the seventh annual Pie Social at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at the Bioscience High School at 512 East Pierce Street. We've got an all-star lineup of bakers making pies for you to taste, and from now till Pie Social, we'll introduce them to you, one by one.

Holly Heizenrader grew up in the family restaurant business, where she developed a passion for cooking and baking. As a child, she watched culinary masterpieces prepared from scratch, and as a result, started experimenting in the kitchen when she was 5 years old. She lived in Paris for a year, which sparked her interest in pastries. Upon returning to the States, she developed MacAlpine’s own pie recipes in collaboration with an Amish baker.

What is the first dish you remember fixing yourself at home?

When I was a kid, I always loved Sloppy Joes. I would make it quite often as dinner for my family. When I was about 10 years old, I created my own Sloppy Joe sauce, which we use at MacAlpine’s today.

What is the one thing you always had in your kitchen growing up?

Lots of fun!

What are five essentials in your home kitchen today?

EVOO, garlic, fresh herbs, wine, and a kitchen timer (it would be a shame to burn those pies).

What is a memorable dish from your childhood and the back story?

Christmas dinner has always been my favorite part of the holidays. The best part was always the dessert. I became a pie connoisseur at a very young age. Pecan pie is still my favorite!

Who inspired you to become a chef and why?

Having grown up in the restaurant industry, I was always around great chefs and delicious food, so I had lots of inspiration. What sparked my interested in baking pies was the mile-high pie from a tearoom in Paris, Le Loir Dans La Théière. Their pies motivated me to become a baker. I was very fortunate to have a lovely Amish lady come and spend a month baking with me, and together we developed MacAlpine’s pie recipes.

