HOP Central Is a New Chandler Craft Beer Bar That Brews Its Own

A former tanning salon is home to a favorite new Chandler beer spot.

HOP Central Brewery and Taproom features dozens of beer taps, a custom-made walk-in cooler, and ample casual seating. A large, L-shaped polished Corian bar spans half the length of the space. The neon tube-light beer signs on display are on loan from part-owner and brewer Mike Heerbrandt’s private collection. Soon, the bar will be adding outdoor seating.

Heerbrandt has been brewing since the early 1980s. His simple goal is to build a “really cool place to drink some beers” and he's committed to making affordable craft beer. He has lived and traveled everywhere from Utah to Belgium, and along the way he's refined his craft beer palate and deepened his knowledge of brewing.