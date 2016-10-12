HopWerks Craft Beer Bar Is Now Open in Former World of Beer Space in Gilbert

menu

Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Lauren Saria
HopWerks Craft Beer Bar Is Now Open in Former World of Beer Space in GilbertEXPAND
Courtesy of Dustin Roberts
It's been about a month since we told you World of Beer in Gilbert had closed but was still slinging beer under a new name. Well, earlier this week we shared the official plans for the space on Mill Avenue: local restaurant group Square One Concepts will open a second location of Wasted Grain

Now, we also know the plans for World of Beer's other Valley location. According to the general manager Dustin Roberts, the former Wold of Beer Gilbert location is now HopWerks, a new craft beer bar operated by the same owners who were previously behind the franchised bar. 

Roberts says the bar's hours remain the same as when it operated as World of Beer — meaning from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Roberts says HopWerks is planning a re-launch party on Friday, October 28. 

As far as the food and beverage selection, Roberts says, "The beer selection's going to be a lot more craft-driven." The owners are also planing to revamp the food menu in order to move away from typical bar fare in favor of more unique offerings. 

HopWerks is now open at 2224 East Williams Field Road in Gilbert. For more information, call 480-814-1385. 

