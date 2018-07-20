Pies for Grownups: A Splash of Bourbon or Tequila Doesn't Hurt Dessert

Hugo’s Hand Pies AZ creates pies of many sizes, most of them small, and many powered by booze. The bakery doesn’t have a physical bakery as of yet. For now, you can order Melissa Tu’anaki’s creations online or find them at select Valley farmers markets.

Tu’anaki is the baker and one half of Hugo’s Pies. The other half is her dog, Hugo.

Don’t expect the comfort of your grandma’s pie at Hugo’s. These are pies for grownups, with complex flavors that have a tendency to use alcohol to reach an extra dimension. Tu’anaki has an apple pie with a bourbon bite, a margarita pie with notes of tequila. She has been experimenting with savory pies, both boozy and non-boozy, including a steak and stout pie as well as a potato, curry, and cauliflower.