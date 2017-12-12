Hundreds of Cookbooks To Be Exchanged at Phoenix Public Market in January

Pamela Hamilton, editor and publisher of Edible Phoenix, has a collection of more than 1,500 cookbooks. That's more than many metro Phoenix libraries have. Hamilton, though, has recently decided to edit her collection and narrow down some. That's good news for you if you're into cookbooks. Some of hers could be yours.

Hamilton will be hosting a cookbook exchange. You will be able to bring a cookbook to swap for one of hers, or you will be able buy one of her cookbooks for $5 (or three for $10).

All traded-in cookbooks and monetary proceeds will benefit Community Food Connections, the nonprofit that runs Phoenix Public Market. The cookbook trade-in will happen at Phoenix Public Market on Saturday, January 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.