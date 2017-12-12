 


The Phoenix Public Market.EXPAND
The Phoenix Public Market.
Downtown Phoenix/Facebook

Hundreds of Cookbooks To Be Exchanged at Phoenix Public Market in January

Chris Malloy | December 12, 2017 | 7:00am
Pamela Hamilton, editor and publisher of Edible Phoenix, has a collection of more than 1,500 cookbooks. That's more than many metro Phoenix libraries have. Hamilton, though, has recently decided to edit her collection and narrow down some. That's good news for you if you're into cookbooks. Some of hers could be yours.

Hamilton will be hosting a cookbook exchange. You will be able to bring a cookbook to swap for one of hers, or you will be able buy one of her cookbooks for $5 (or three for $10).

All traded-in cookbooks and monetary proceeds will benefit Community Food Connections, the nonprofit that runs Phoenix Public Market. The cookbook trade-in will happen at Phoenix Public Market on Saturday, January 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hamilton stocks some old favorite culinary tomes. She also owns some new-age classics. If you're looking to level up your cooking in 2018, this event should introduce you to some cool new recipes.

