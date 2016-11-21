menu

In-N-Out Burger Camelback Colonnade Is Now Open

Monday, November 21, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
In-N-Out Burger just opened a new location at Camelback Colonnade.
Although In-Out-Burger has been a part of the Valley since 2000, it took until this month for the California-based fast food chain to open a location in central Phoenix.

On November 3, burger-loving Phoenicians rejoiced when In-N-Out opened the doors to its new Camelback Colonnade location at 4840 North 20th Street.

The new location doesn't feature any new menu items (if you’re familiar with the restaurant, then you know that’s kind of their thing). But those looking to grab a quick lunch will be happy to know the spot features a drive-thru that's capable of expanding to multiple lanes to help accommodate the rush.

For more information about the chain and its locations in the Valley, check out the In-N-Out website.

