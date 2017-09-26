Sue Speidel of Orange Table in Scottsdale Has a New Venture

The space that will become Inner Circle, slated to open in November.

Sue Speidel ran the once-popular, now-closed breakfast spot Orange Table in Scottsdale. Orange Table's cult following will be pleased to hear that Speidel has been busy. She has been preparing for Inner Circle, her new breakfast-and-coffee concept set to open at 2515 North Scottsdale Road, near Scottsdale Road and Oak Street, the first week of November.

Speidel opened Orange Table in Scottsdale across from the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in 2002. The cafe had a huge following until 2011, when Speidel sold the business. After that, Orange Table wasn't the same. It closed after a move to Tempe.

During her half-decade hiatus, she was a manager at Hotel Indigo in Old Town. She alo became an ultramarathoner. (You read that right.) She has done numerous 100-mile races, including the Javelina Jundred in Fountain Hills. Speidel plans to run in the Javelina Jundred again this year — the week before Inner Circle opens.