Puttin’ On the Spritz: The History and How-To of a World-Famous Italian Cocktail

The Aperol Spritz is the best-known variation of the original spritz, which dates back to the 1800s.

I can always count on my friend Liz to point me toward soon-to-be-favorite cocktails. One afternoon, several years ago, she pulled out a newly purchased bottle of Aperol — a bright orangish-red Italian liqueur, sweet and light, but with an undercurrent of pleasant bitterness. Liz made me my first Aperol Spritz that day, adding dry sparkling wine and a hint of soda water to the Aperol, following the directions on the bottle.

From that moment, I was hooked. Spritzes have been a part of my summer (who am I kidding, I drink these all year) routine ever since.

The origins of the spritz take us back to the 1800s, when the Austrian Empire's domain newly extended to the Veneto region of Italy — home of Venice. The Northern Italian wine was purported to be a bit too much for the Austrians, who would add a splash of water to them before sipping.