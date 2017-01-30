Is That A Restaurant Bubble on Seventh Street in Phoenix?

EXPAND Scott Conant's Mora Italian — set to open Feb. 3 — is the latest offering on Seventh Street in Phoenix. Jacob Tyler Dunn

It’s Thursday night at the Yard in uptown Phoenix, although at first glance you might guess it’s a Saturday night.

The dining and hangout space on Seventh Street, anchored by the mega-popular gastropub, Culinary Dropout, is packed to near capacity.

Is it always this busy on a weeknight? I ask the hostess.

“Yes!” she says, dodging huddles of sports fans gathered around TVs, watching the Wildcats overpower the Sun Devils on the basketball court. It’s a little slower on Sundays, she adds, but otherwise it’s always this busy.

The Yard, home to Fox Restaurant Concepts’ restaurants Culinary Dropout and Little Cleo’s Seafood Legend, along with chef Silvana Salcido Esparza’s Barrio Urbano restaurant, is probably the most popular food and drink destination on Seventh Street.

But it’s certainly not the only one.

The stretch of Seventh Street between Camelback Road and Glendale has become one of the fastest-growing dining districts in Phoenix in recent years. Since the Yard opened on Seventh Street in 2013, close to a dozen stylish new restaurants and bars have opened along this stretch of Seventh Street, including cocktail/comfort food-centric Okra.

On my recent Thursday visit to Seventh Street, the outdoor patios at places like Joe’s Midnight Run and Stock & Stable, and at the nearby Orchard PHX food and drink compound (home to Pomelo’s), were also lively and crowded.

And the whole city is abuzz, it seems, with anticipation over Scott Conant’s Mora Italian, set to open February 3.

Many of these are adaptive reuse projects, bringing food and drink spots to redeveloped buildings brimming with midcentury style. It’s been a lot of growth in a relatively short span of time, which raises the question:

Is Seventh Street now oversaturated?

Close observers of the Phoenix dining scene worry under their breath — most interviewed for this story requested anonymity — that things are close to bursting. That Seventh Street in uptown Phoenix, and other fast-growing dining districts like Old Town Gilbert in the East Valley – are clear examples of a looming and gloomy national trend: a restaurant bubble that’s getting ready to burst.

“The Seventh Street area has a bubble problem,” one local restaurateur says emphatically.

The popularity of uptown Phoenix has led to increased competition, an oversaturated central Phoenix market, and rising rent costs – and these things all point to a slew of restaurant closures, he says.

Talk about a nationwide “restaurant bubble” whirled around food circles last month after Kevin Alexander, a food reporter for the food, drink and travel website Thrillist, wrote a piece with the very straightforward title, “There’s a Massive Restaurant Industry Bubble, And It’s About to Burst.”

Alexander enumerated the many factors facing an industry that’s already notorious for razor-thin margins: the rising minimum wage, rising rent and food costs, a cook shortage that’s making it harder than ever to retain talent, and a glut of stylish, full-service, mid-range American restaurants.

It’s a perfect storm, Alexander says. The center cannot hold.

Pick your preferred metaphor. Bottom line, if the predictions are correct, many mid-range restaurants will be forced to close their doors in coming years.

Seventh Street, with a growing number of big, sit-down restaurants, seems especially vulnerable.

Sam Fox, whose the Yard complex kicked off the redevelopment boom on Seventh Street in 2013, says business has only gone up in recent years.

“This is an incredibly strong neighborhood,” says Fox, who says his team picked the location of the Yard specifically because of the “amazing building” they found on the street (the Yard is situated on the former site of a Ducati motorcycle and car dealership).

Seventh Street has become a regional draw, Fox says, attracting diners from across the Valley.

On the question of a potential restaurant bubble, Fox says that well-operated restaurants will survive amid an increasingly competitive local market.

“I think that there's always room for great restaurants. What it does, it makes you work harder,” he says.

“It kind of flushes out the people that aren't good operators. And people who maybe don't have great execution of what they want to do. Our focus is on being great every single day, and we're seeing our business continue to be strong.”

Like Fox, Craig DeMarco and Lauren Bailey of Upward Projects have restaurants in some of the most highly-trafficked dining hotspots in the Valley, including the Windsor neighborhood in central Phoenix, not far from Seventh Street. Upward Projects’ signature restaurant, Postino Wine Café, has locations in other dining hotspots too, including downtown Scottsdale and Gilbert’s Heritage District.

“Yes, there are challenges to standing out in a crowded marketplace, especially if you don’t have established name recognition. But we tend to see the positive side of things,” DeMarco and Bailey wrote in a recent e-mail to New Times.

“It’s actually a lot easier to get noticed when you’re surrounded by hungry diners looking for a place to eat. Then it’s up to you to keep them coming back.”

According to DeMarco and Bailey, the trouble comes when “people rush to open a business in a neighborhood, not because they are passionate about a project or the area, but because it’s a trendy place to be.”

Restaurant groups like Fox Restaurant Concepts and Upward Projects have money and clout, though. What about smaller operations?

Even in the best economy and best markets, opening and running a successful restaurant is one of the hardest thing an entrepreneur will ever do. And, according to most restaurant insiders, it’s only getting harder.

Higher operations costs, including an increased Arizona minimum wage that went into effect at the beginning of the year (the minimum wage in Arizona went from $8.05 an hour to $10, and will climb up to $12 by 2020), will obviously hurt smaller operations more, says Ken Jacoby, managing partner at Otro Café, chef Doug Robson’s popular Mexican restaurant on Seventh Street.

“When you're a larger restaurant group, you can absorb a lot of those costs. You've got a bigger pool to pull from. But a lot of the smaller places, they just don't have it,” he says.

“You just can't raise your prices to offset that increase in pay because you're going to price yourself out of the market. There's only so much – we were just talking about this this morning – there's only so much you can charge for a taco, and there's only so much you can charge for a burrito. The peril is definitely there. It's real and it exists.”

Jacoby, though, believes there are more than enough customers to go around on Seventh Street.

Like Fox, Jacoby says Otro Café doesn’t depend solely on neighborhood clientele for its business. People come from as far away as Gilbert and Sun City, he says.

“I don't really see it as a problem as far as a bubble,” he says. “Unfortunately, restaurants close, and it is a highly competitive market. It certainly keeps us on our toes. We're constantly innovating. We're constantly developing new menu items.”

One local economist doesn’t see a clear restaurant industry bubble in metro Phoenix. Lee McPheters, a research professor of Economics at ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business, regularly provides economic forecasts of the greater Phoenix economy.

“The way we would look at this is to see how many jobs are in food services compared to all private jobs, and if that number is high then there might be a ‘bubble,’” he says.

By this measure, there is no obvious restaurant bubble in Phoenix – although “there might be bubbles in Phoenix areas where lots of restaurants are trying to compete,” he says.

So which is it – bubble or no bubble? Are districts like Seventh Street and the Heritage District in Gilbert examples of oversaturation, or the future of Phoenix dining – permanent new dining hubs.

One close observer of the Phoenix food scene (who also asked not to be identified for this piece) believes part of the problem with Seventh Street is not just oversaturation, but the quality of restaurants found on the street.

Seventh Street is full of restaurants with “a lot of style and not a lot of substance,” she says. “I just don’t see a lot of staying power in places like that.”

Another anonymous restaurateur echoes the sentiments in Kevin Alexander’s piece for Thrillist: It’s not just that there are too many restaurants on one street, but too many of the same kind of mid-range restaurants – places that are not priced like fast food, but not as expensive as formal fine-dining. This kind of restaurant doesn’t seem ultra-luxurious, but it’s expensive to operate.

“When I was a kid, there were two kinds of restaurants, expensive – for rich people or special occasions – and fast food. Now the middle ground has taken over with $20 entrees, but those really should be $45. Forty-five dollar entrees in fancy places should be $100. If you consider that the average restaurant margins are less than 10 percent, prices are way too low,” he says.

With consumers’ attention split in so many directions, one thing is clear: Even the best restaurants are vulnerable.

That’s one of the cruelest aspects about a restaurant bubble. Both great and not-so-great restaurants must grapple with the same basic constellation of challenges.

“The bubble is about to burst,” insists one local restaurateur. “I have friends who work a ton and make almost no money … There is a point where it’s just a waste of time and effort, and it’s really close for a lot of people.”