Isabella's Kitchen in Scottsdale: Happy Hour Report Card

EXPAND Open and inviting, Isabella's Kitchen accommodates large parties as well as smaller groups. Rudri Bhatt Patel

The Spot: Isabella's Kitchen

8623 East Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale

480-502-3100

The Hours: Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. for selected drinks and food.

Perfect for: Enjoying the outdoors with friends with scenic views and hearty happy hour food.

The Interior: Isabella's Kitchen offers patrons several options to feel comfortable. Kick back with colleagues after work on the patio - you'll have a view of the sunset if you arrive at the right time and experience resort dining without the exuberant prices. If you're seeking privacy, there are four-tops and tables tucked inside. The vibe is casual, but the decor of empty bottles, wine barrels and rusted steel gives the place an eccentric warm ambiance.

EXPAND Enjoy the sunset on the patio or if you want privacy, venture inside. Isabella's Kitchen offers both options. Rudri Bhatt Patel

The Food: There is no skimping on the cheese and meat plate at Isabella's Kitchen. Genoa salami and mortadella is served with cranberry bread, brie cheese, pecorino, dried mangos, figs, walnuts and house mustard. A rosemary sprig adds a special texture and color to the plate. Given its generous portions, the assumption is this board is expensive - think again. This plate is only $12 and a popular option for happy hour patrons. If you are looking for other food choices to share, Izzy's wings and the bruschetta plate offer sizable portions too or opt for traditional Italian fare, like a Margherita pizza.

EXPAND The meat and cheese plate is undeniably decadent and a bargain for $12. Rudri Bhatt Patel

The Drink: Order a variety of beers for $4 or select wines for $7. During happy hour, cocktails are $8 and well drinks are $6. We opted for the Moscow Mule, their signature drink. This drink isn't light, the house made ginger syrup, loaded vodka and lime juice is a stealth combo. Isabella Kitchen also features a Grapefruit Vojito, the menu's second best seller and their version of a traditional mojito, substituting vodka instead of rum. The staff is attentive and eager to check on whether your drink is made the way you like.

EXPAND The Moscow Mule is a stealth combo of loaded vodka, lime juice and house made ginger syrup. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Conclusion: Great drinks, spectacular views and excellent food makes Isabella's Kitchen the complete and satisfying happy hour experience. Whether with friends or family, this place will quickly become a go-to spot.

Don't Miss: Generous food options for the price. In particular, the meat and cheese plate - you won't find a board like this anywhere else during happy hour.

Skip This: Sitting inside. The best way to enjoy Isabella's Kitchen is sipping your Moscow Mule while watching the sunset behind the mountains.

EXPAND Enjoy 360 views of McDowell Mountain on the outdoor patio at Isabella's Kitchen. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Grade: A

