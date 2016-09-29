menu

It's Here! Introducing Best of Phoenix 2016: Bordertown


Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Lauren Saria
Best of Phoenix is here.
Best of Phoenix is here.
Frank Ybarra
Get excited, folks. Best of Phoenix has arrived, and this year we're busting out the tequila and tacos to celebrate our theme, Bordertown. 

As you know, the Mexican border is just a few hours south, and this year, we're exploring how our proximity to Mexico makes the Valley such a great place to eat, drink, and live. 

We've spent the past year scouring the city for the best people, places, and things that Phoenix has to offer. We're proud to announce the 2016 Best of Phoenix.

