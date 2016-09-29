It's Here! Introducing Best of Phoenix 2016: Bordertown
|
Best of Phoenix is here.
Frank Ybarra
Get excited, folks. Best of Phoenix has arrived, and this year we're busting out the tequila and tacos to celebrate our theme, Bordertown.
As you know, the Mexican border is just a few hours south, and this year, we're exploring how our proximity to Mexico makes the Valley such a great place to eat, drink, and live.
We've spent the past year scouring the city for the best people, places, and things that Phoenix has to offer. We're proud to announce the 2016 Best of Phoenix.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!