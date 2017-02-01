January 2017 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND A New York favorite is now in Tempe. courtesy of The Halal Guys

There's a lot of shuffling going on in metro Phoenix's culinary landscape: Jobot has now moved to where Oliver's Sophisticated Bean once was on Roosevelt Row, and the Whining Pig replaced the Pig's Meow in Arcadia. More chains are expanding, and we're even saying "hello" to a few brand-new concepts.

Openings

The Whining Pig, Arcadia

The third location in this chain of wine and beer bars, the new Arcadia spot is on East Indian School Road. Food offerings include a pretty impressive selection of grilled cheeses.

Halal Guys, Tempe

New York City transplants, rejoice. You don't have to hop on a plane to grab the city's ubiquitous chicken and rice, served from carts on corners across the city. Instead, just head to the standalone location in Tempe, which just opened on Rural Road.

Original Carolina's Mexican Food, Avondale

Carolina's is expanding into Avondale and will be offering all the same classics — homemade tortillas, enchiladas, menudo, and more — at the newest outpost.

Ladera Taverna Y Cocina, Phoenix

Taking the space where Corbin's Bar and Grill once stood, this Mexican bar and restaurant is from the same people behind the Vig, Cobra Arcade Bar, and the Little Woody.

The Dressing Room, Phoenix

The new spot offers a mix of different dishes, according to its menu, including Korean Yakatori, a fish taco, and a dish called "shrimp and fish."

MJ's BBQ — Chicken & Fish

There's a new barbecue joint to try in Central Phoenix. MJ's is on the southeast corner of Washington and 24th Streets.

Jobot is still getting used to a more spacious environment, but they welcome the challenge. Via Jobot's Facebook page

Jobot Coffee & Diner, Phoenix

That's showbiz, folks. One month you're on our closings list and the next, you've got a shiny new location right on Roosevelt Row, replacing Oliver's Sophisticated Bean.

Even Stevens, Tempe

The sandwich place with a philanthropic philosophy continues its expansion into Tempe, after recently opening a location in central Phoenix.

Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza, Phoenix

Picky about how you top your pizza? Blaze is a part of the customizable pizza trend sweeping Metro Phoenix, now on the northeast corner of Bell Road and Ninth Street.

Rehab Burger Therapy, Tempe

In a move that will definitely appeal to the "hungry college student" demographic, Rehab Burger Therapy is now serving up burgers on Sixth Street, right off Mill Avenue.

Hachi Ramen, Tempe

This place offers "traditional authentic Japanese ramen" with homemade and natural ingredients.

Nonna Urban Eatery, Scottsdale

The menu at Nonna is a mix of pasta dishes like homemade fusilli with pesto genovese and small plates like yellowtail sashimi.

Breakfast Kitchen Bar, Scottsdale

Scottsdale does not seem to be in short supply of breakfast places: joining chains like First Watch and the Breakfast Club, Breakfast Kitchen Bar offers a smorgasbord of options, including all the classics.

EXPAND A breakfast burrito from Oliver's Sophisticated Bean, which was recently closed. Arren Kimbel-Sannit

Closings

Oliver's Sophisticated Bean, Phoenix

It was a short stint for Oliver's Sophisticated Bean, which opened early last year, now replaced by downtown favorite Jobot Coffee & Diner.

