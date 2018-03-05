 


Lyrics from '90s hip-hop staples adorned Joe's Midnight Run's interior walls.EXPAND
Evie Carpenter

Joe's Midnight Run in Phoenix Has Closed

Chris Malloy | March 5, 2018 | 3:04pm
AA

Joe's Midnight Run has closed as of today, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page:

Dear Guests, It is with a very sad heart that I must close Joe’s effective today. We appreciate all your patronage through the years. Sincerely, Bob Mayo

Calls placed to the restaurant this afternoon were not answered.

The retro-style restaurant and bar on Seventh Street was known for old-school hip-hop tunes and new American food, much of it cooked on a wood-fired grill.The place served dishes like skirt steak with chimichurri, octopus, a Southwestern version of poutine, and a small plate of charred asparagus, onion, and cauliflower with romesco. The poutine was topped with chorizo from Scheiner's. There were also opulent dishes like roasted foie gras.

We'll let you know more as we hear it.

