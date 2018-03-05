Joe's Midnight Run in Phoenix Has Closed

Joe's Midnight Run has closed as of today, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page:
Dear Guests, It is with a very sad heart that I must close Joe’s effective today. We appreciate all your patronage through the years. Sincerely, Bob Mayo
Calls placed to the restaurant this afternoon were not answered.
The retro-style restaurant and bar on Seventh Street was known for old-school hip-hop tunes and new American food, much of it cooked on a wood-fired grill.The place served dishes like skirt steak with chimichurri, octopus, a Southwestern version of poutine, and a small plate of charred asparagus, onion, and cauliflower with romesco. The poutine was topped with chorizo from Scheiner's. There were also opulent dishes like roasted foie gras.
