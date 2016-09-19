Josh Hebert's Hot Ramen Cold Sake Opens Later This Month in Scottsdale — Here's What to Expect

EXPAND The small ramen restaurant is on track to open in a couple weeks. Hot Noodles Cold Sake/Facebook

It's been a few months since we told you chef Josh Hebert of Old Town Scottsdale fine dining spot Posh would be opening a second restaurant. But the new eatery won't be another upscale destination. Instead, Hebert's taking Posh's fan favorite Tuesday Ramen night and turning it into its own concept.

Called Hot Noodles Cold Sake, the ramen shop is located at 15689 North Hayden Road, and is on track to open later this month. We swung by last week to get an idea of what diners can expect.

The 24-seat restaurant will be one of the first in the Valley to offer kiosk-style ordering. As in, instead of ordering at a counter, diners will use one of two tablets to select their ramen of choice and customize it with add-ons such as pork cracklings or shisito peppers. The restaurant's menu includes five types of ramen (goma, shoyu, miso, shrimp, and vegan), and Herbert says he plans to feature specials from time to time. Monday nights, for example, may mean oysters, while Saturday may bring hangover-curing wonton nachos.

Lunch portions of ramen, which will be slightly smaller, cost $9 a bowl, while dinner portions are priced at $13. During both lunch and dinner, diners will also be able to purchase ramen specials that include ramen, a side, and a drink.

The restaurant will also offer a rotating menu of beer and sake, which will be listed on a chalkboard menu in the dining room. With a steadily changing selection, Hebert hopes to introduce diners to various styles of the Japanese fermented drink.

"We have picked out some very good sakes at different levels," Hebert says.

To run the kitchen, Hebert's tapped Eugene Howell, who comes to Hot Noodles Cold Sake from ShinBay, where he served as sous chef until the restaurant closed earlier this year. Diners will also be able to belly up to the restaurant's nine-seat bar, where they'll get a front row view of the chefs in action for a complete ramen shop experience.

The restaurant will also offer take out — and Hebert's doing it right. The chef promises he'll be separating ramen noodles and broth to ensure your food doesn't get overcooked on the drive home. He also says the to-go containers will include reheating instructions.

For more information or updates about the restaurant, check the Hot Noodles Cold Sake website and Facebook.