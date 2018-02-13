Karson's Kornbread Brings New Soul Food to a Midtown Hotel

When it comes to hotel eateries, the big resorts seem to get all the love. No one blinks when asked to try a new spot at The Phoenician or Sanctuary. Call up a pal, though, and ask them to check out a new restaurant at a Best Western, and we’ll bet you get some blinking, or even worse, the ol’ stink eye.

Antoine Smith is aiming to change that with Karson’s Kornbread, the soul food joint he opened on January 6. Karson's is located in a Ramada hotel on Osborn Road, just west of Central Avenue.

Smith cooked for the last two and a half years at Ibby’s in Chandler, also a soul food restaurant. Now, he is excited to be opening a new place of his own in central Phoenix. “I think this will be a great location for us,” he says. “We had more than 1,000 people in for the opening, so I think the word will spread.”