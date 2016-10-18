menu

Keep Phoenix Beautiful's Free Garden Workshop Series Begins This Month

Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
The community garden at PHX Renews.EXPAND
The community garden at PHX Renews.
Courtesy Keep Phoenix Beautiful
If your green thumb is looking a little brown these days, get ready to brush up on your gardening basics with Keep Phoenix Beautiful this fall. Beginning this month, the nonprofit group will be hosting a series of free, hands-on gardening workshops at PHX Renews, a 15-acre community garden in midtown Phoenix. 

There will be four garden workshops in total hosted throughout October and November, each with its own topic of focus — the series will cover everything from vegetable and wildflower gardening techniques and sustainable watering methods to composting and other "green" initiatives.

The first workshop was held on Saturday, October 15, at 9:30 a.m. With the help of Ewing Irrigation, the workshop focused on installing drip lines and emitters, as well as repairing damaged lines and moving emitters without moving the entire line.

This week, on Thursday, October 20, workshop attendees will be treated to a wildflower seed-sowing demonstration, as well as a wildflower seed giveaway, all starting at 5:30 p.m. Next month, on Saturday, November 12, the workshop will focus on soil preparation for both xeriscape and vegetable gardens. The showcase will begin at 9:30 a.m.

And finally, on Thursday, November 17, a workshop will focus on water resources and conservation in Phoenix. This workshop starts at 5:30 p.m.

To attend any of the season’s workshops, sign up by visiting the PHX Renews website or by sending a message to PHXRenews@KeepPhoenixBeautiful.org.

PHX Renews
N. Central Ave. and W. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85012

