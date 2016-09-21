Kevin Binkley of Cafe Bink on His Perfect Food Day in Phoenix and His Next Project
|
Photo by David Zickl
From now until we publish the 2016 edition of Best of Phoenix, New Times is naming 100 Tastemakers — members of our local culinary community who help shape the way we eat, drink, and think about food in Phoenix. Some you'll know, and for others, it'll be a first introduction, but each person on our list deserves a nod for helping make our city so delicious. Oh, and while you're here, be sure to check out our list of 100 Creatives.
10. Kevin Binkley of Cafe Bink
It's been a big year for chef Kevin Binkley, what with the closure of his signature restaurant, Binkley's Restaurant, and Bink's Midtown, as well as the sale of his Bink's Scottsdale restaurant last month. But there's still more to come from the James Beard-nominated chef — namely, a new fine dining restaurant the chef hopes to open in the former Bink's Midtown space later this year.
A graduate of the Scottsdale Culinary Institute in 1994, Binkley honed his skills while working at two of the top 13 restaurants in the United States. In July 1995, the Inn at Little Washington hired him as a culinary school extern. While there, he learned every job in the kitchen and was promoted several times, rising to executive sous chef, second in command to chef/owner Patrick O’Connell. He resigned from the position in December 1999, and continued to refine his culinary knowledge by working at the French Laundry under the supervision of chef/owner Thomas Keller.
Binkley and his wife, Amy, opened Binkley’s Restaurant on May 25, 2004, and in February 2008, they opened Café Bink. Now, more than a decade later they're gearing up to bring something entirely new to the Valley dining scene.
Today, he dishes on his perfect food day in Phoenix and his go-to place for oysters.
My go-to place for oysters in Phoenix is DeSoto Central Market.
The best-kept secret in Phoenix is Yasu Sushi Bistro.
Food should always be nourishing.
My perfect food day in Phoenix would be breakfast at Matt's Big Breakfast; next, stop by a farmers market to see what's available and a light snack; lunch at CC's Mesquite Broiler for whitefish tacos and zucchini or a tripe taco at Tacos Chiwas; afternoon snack on the patio at Proof at the Four Seasons; foie gras at Posh for early dinner snack; omakase dinner with beverage pairing at Nobuo at Teeter House; Bitter & Twisted for an after-dinner drink; dessert at Razz; finish with a shot of Casa Azul and a Lagunitas IPA at the Playa Bar ... and if I'm still hungry, Joe's Midnight Run for late-night food.
In three words, my next project will be the most focused, technical, and fulfilling (for myself and diners).
