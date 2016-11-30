Koso Pop Up Dinner Coming to Crudo on December 5
|
Homemade biscuits prepared by Brent Kille of Koso Pop Up.
Courtesy Donald Hawk
Koso Pop Up is set to host its first-ever restaurant event on Monday, December 5, at Crudo in Arcadia.
Koso is the brain child of local culinary duo Donald Hawk and Brent Kille. Both Kille and Hawk have roots in the Valley’s restaurant scene – Hawk is a member of the culinary team at the Gladly; Kille is a chef at Okra.
The duo came together about a year ago, citing a common interest in providing good food, drawing inspiration from Kille's Southern heritage as well as Hawk's Korean-American background.
The pop-up, which begins at 5 p.m., will feature a four-course meal for $40, as well as an additional $30 cocktail option.
The event is cash only. To make a reservation, send your name and party size to either dhawk30@gmail.com or brent0491@yahoo.com.
For more information, visit the Koso Phoenix Pop Up Facebook page.
