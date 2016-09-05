Krystal Bittner of Arizona Society of Homebrewers on Warm Cask Ales and Frosted Mugs

Courtesy of Krystal Bittner

From now until we publish the 2016 edition of Best of Phoenix, New Times is naming 100 Tastemakers — members of our local culinary community who help shape the way we eat, drink, and think about food in Phoenix. Some you'll know, and for others, it'll be a first introduction, but each person on our list deserves a nod for helping make our city so delicious. Oh, and while you're here, be sure to check out our list of 100 Creatives.

30. Krystal Bittner of Arizona Society of Homebrewers

By day, Krystal Bittner is a senior CADD designer at a civil engineering firm, but in her spare time she's president of one of the biggest homebrewing clubs in the country, the Arizona Society of Homebrewers. Bittner moved to Arizona from Brooklyn in late 2007. She started homebrewing in 2009 and shortly after joined the Arizona Society of Homebrewers, one of several local homebrew clubs. Currently, she's serving her third term on the board as the club's president.

"With their help and encouragement I have honed many of my recipes, become a nationally ranked beer judge, and continued to learn and experiment with brewing," Bittner says. "My passion for thorough design defines my daily life, whether it is putting together construction drawings or a well-crafted beer."

Related Stories Rob Fullmer of Arizona Craft Brewers Guild on Why You Should Serve Beer With Dinner

Today she dishes on her beer-related pet peeve and why Phoenix needs less frosted mugs.

My go-to place for vegetarian food non-vegetarians love in Phoenix is Woodlands South Indian Kitchen. Order a few dishes to share. You can’t go wrong with the Chenna Batura or Gobi Manchurian.

The best kept secret in Phoenix is Arizona Society of Homebrewers (ASH). With monthly educational meetings, rotating happy hours, and brewing demonstrations around the Valley, it is hard to call a club with more than 350 members a secret, although we did win the New Times Best of 2011 Underground Beer Society. Some of our members have even gone pro and started local breweries, such as Andrew Bauman with The PERCH Pub & Brewery and Chuck Wennerlund with Oro Brewing Company (opening soon). No matter what skill-level you are at, or if you just want to socialize and sample what your fellow brewers are coming up with, ASH can help.

My beer-related pet peeve is bartenders assuming that I don’t know anything about beer or that I only drink the “girly stuff”. While women only make up 25% of craft beer drinkers, trust me that I know my brews. In fact, women across the Valley are shaping the local craft beer scenes as owners, brewers , brand reps and distributers, like Leah Huss with Huss Brewing, Julie Meeker with Mother Bunch Brewing, Melissa Osborne at Four Peaks, Alicia Flockhart with Scottsdale Beer Company, and Amie Savona with World Class Beverages.

Phoenix could use more Warm Cask Ales and less frosted mugs. Unlike kegged beer, cask-conditioned ales are alive and continue to mature and ferment in the serving vessel. Cask ales are best enjoyed fresh and at warmer temperatures, around 50-55 degrees, as opposed to 40 degrees for kegged beer. Drinking beer at near freezing temperatures numbs your tongue and hinders your ability to taste. This is also why if you want to taste your beer, you should not drink it out of frosted mugs. If you’d like a nice pint of cask ale, head to SunUp Brewing; they usually have several on tap.

I predict the next big time in beer will be ignoring trends. That is what craft brewers have always done. The industry was reinvigorated decades ago by ignoring light lagers and brewing flavorful pale ales and stouts. In the same spirit, brewers today, especially homebrewers, are constantly experimenting by reviving long forgotten styles, adding unexpected fruits and spices, or using unconventional barrels. The most daring brewers disregard all the crazy additions altogether by brewing classic beer styles with nothing to hide behind. New flavor combinations are created daily. Some will be amazing, others will be creative failures, but I want to try them all!

The 2016 Tastemakers so far:

100. Aaron Chamberlin of St. Francis and Phoenix Public Market Cafe

99. Ross Simon of Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

98. Debby Wolvos of DW Photography

97. Anibal and Salem Beyene of Café Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant

96. Bo Mostow of Uptown Farmers Market

95. Julian Wright of Pedal Haus Brewery

94. Stephen Jones of The Larder + The Delta

93. Eric Glomski of Page Spring Cellars

92. Richard Bock of Giuseppe's on 28th

91. Walter Sterling of Ocotillo

90. Daniel Sevilla of Angry Crab Shack

89. Doug Robson of Gallo Blanco and Otro Cafe

88. LaDawn Driscoll of Liberty Market

87. Jason Calhoon of The Shop Beer Co. and Side Kick Cold Brew

86. Tim and Kim Cobb of United Lunchadores Street Gourmet

85. Micah Olson of Bar Crudo and Okra Cookhouse and Cocktails

84. Paola Embry of Christopher's + Crush and The Wrigley Mansion

83. Jared Porter of The Clever Koi

82. Diane Corieri of Evening Entertainment Group

81. Erich Schultz of Steadfast Farm

80. Jeff and Leah Huss of Huss Brewing Company

79. Aaron Pool of Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soup

78. Diana Santospago of The Maine Lobster Lady food truck

77. Gio Osso of Virtu Honest Craft and Nico Heirloom Kitchen

76. Lauren Bailey of Upward Projects

75. Rodney Hu of Arizona Distilling Company and Yucca Tap Room

74. Jacob Cutino of Homeboy's Hot Sauce

73. Country and Sergio Velador of Super Chunk Sweets and Treats

72. Dean Thomas of Cornish Pasty Co.

71. Jennifer Caraway of The Joy Bus

70. Scott Holmes of Little Miss BBQ

69. Jared Allen of Proof Artisan Breads

68. Steve McFate of McFate Brewing Company

67. Mel Mecinas of Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

66. Jessa and Dan Koppenhofer of Gilbert Farmers Market

65. Todd and Kelly Bostock of Dos Cabezas WineWorks

64. Ryan Probst of Odelay Bagel Co.

63. Diana Brandt of AZFoodie

62. Benjamin Butler of Hayden Flour Mills

61. Jim and Maureen Elitzak of Zak's Chocolate

60. Michael Babcock of Welcome Diner and Welcome Chicken + Donuts

59. Nick Ambeliotis of Mediterra Bakehouse

58. Peter Kasperski of Cowboy Ciao and Kazimierz World Wine Bar

57. Kimber Stonehouse of LGO Hospitality

56. David Tyda of EATERAZ and Arizona Taco Festival

55. Pavle Milic of FnB

54. Pat Christofolo of Santa Barbara Catering Company and The Farm at South Mountain

53. Brandon Casey of The Ostrich

52. Jonathan Buford of Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

51. Sasha Raj of 24 Carrots

50. Rob Fullmer of Arizona Craft Brewers Guild

49. Bill and Lillian Buitenhuys of AZ Bitters Lab

48. Ramona Button of Ramona Farms

47. Justin Piazza of La Piazza Al Forno and La Piazza PHX

46. Andrew Gooi of Food Talkies

45. Jason Raducha of Noble Bread and Noble Eatery

44. Ty Largo of Awe Collective

43. Christopher Gross of Christopher's and Crush Lounge

42. Heidi Lee of Into The Soup

41. ET Rivera of Tres Leches Cafe

40. Monika Woolsey of Hip Veggies

39. Bobby Kramer of The Brickyard

38. Jenna Reeves of Press Coffee Roasters

37. Sarah Chisholm of Phoenix Public Market Cafe

36. Bill Kennedy of Futuro

35. Jan Bracamonte of J. Lauren PR & Marketing

34. Erin Romanoff of the uprooted kitchen

33. Baker Mandy Bublitz

32. Tony Chanthavong of Snoh Ice Shavery

31. Donald Hawk of Welcome Chicken + Donuts

