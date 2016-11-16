Kwality Ice Cream in Phoenix Sells East Indian Ice Cream
|
Indian ice cream! On the left is Pista Kulfi and on the right is Malai Kulfi.
Rudri Bhatt Patel
Think you've heard it all when it comes to ice cream? Think again. Toss aside that scoop of bleu cheese, pass on the bacon, skip the scientific concoction that's all the rage. Put down that ice cream sandwich and head to a strip mall on Bell Road to try a scoop or two of Indian ice cream.
That's right. East Indian ice cream in Phoenix.
|
A variety of traditional and Indian flavors are offered at Kwality Ice Cream.
Rudri Bhatt Patel
A good place to start might be with the pistachio kulfi, featuring whole nuts. This ice cream doesn't melt in your mouth immediately, but stays for a few seconds, so you can taste the competing textures of pistachios and milky flavors. The ingredients are fresh; the scent of rose, mango, or saffron is apparent even before you take a bite.
Sugar-free options are also available. One scoop is satisfying, but if you want to experiment with Eastern and Western flavors, the prices are affordable. A small scoop costs $2.99, while a sundae, including a syrup and extra topping, costs $6.50. The ice cream is also available in to-go pints and quarts.
Kwality Ice Cream
1601 East Bell Road
602-566-7839
Tuesday-Thursday 3 to 9 p.m.
Friday-Sunday Noon to 9 p.m.
|
Spacious and colorful, Kwality Ice Cream is easily spotted in this busy strip mall.
Rudri Bhatt Patel
