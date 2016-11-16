Kwality Ice Cream in Phoenix Sells East Indian Ice Cream

EXPAND Indian ice cream! On the left is Pista Kulfi and on the right is Malai Kulfi. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Think you've heard it all when it comes to ice cream? Think again. Toss aside that scoop of bleu cheese, pass on the bacon, skip the scientific concoction that's all the rage. Put down that ice cream sandwich and head to a strip mall on Bell Road to try a scoop or two of Indian ice cream.

That's right. East Indian ice cream in Phoenix.