Arcadia Standby La Grande Orange Closes Temporarily for Renovations

If you live in the Arcadia area and sensed a disturbance in the force recently, it might be because La Grande Orange has temporarily closed.

Don’t worry. The neighborhood favorite will keep serving coffee and pastries from its patio bar–from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily–but lunch and dinner service will be nixed until September 20th. During this time, LGO will be undergoing minor renovations. There will be new flooring and some aesthetic changes, but nothing that should keep the athleisure crowd away for long.

A note on the company website reads, “Pardon Our Dust! We will reopen with normal business hours on 9.20.17.”